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Charlie Cerrato News: Secures entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 7:36am

Cerrato inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Tuesday.

Cerrato will make the jump to the professional ranks after wrapping up his sophomore campaign at Penn St. With the Nittany Lions, the 21-year-old center notched seven goals and 20 assists in 23 contests. Selected by the club in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft, Cerrato figures to start 2026-27 in the minors but could make his NHL debut for the Hurricanes at some point next year.

Charlie Cerrato
Carolina Hurricanes
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