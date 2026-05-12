Charlie Cerrato News: Secures entry-level deal
Cerrato inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Tuesday.
Cerrato will make the jump to the professional ranks after wrapping up his sophomore campaign at Penn St. With the Nittany Lions, the 21-year-old center notched seven goals and 20 assists in 23 contests. Selected by the club in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft, Cerrato figures to start 2026-27 in the minors but could make his NHL debut for the Hurricanes at some point next year.
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