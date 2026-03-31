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Charlie Cerrato News: Secures minor-league tryout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Cerrato will link up with AHL Chicago on a professional tryout agreement, the team announced Tuesday.

By agreeing to a PTO, Cerrato will be eligible to play in the Calder Cup Playoffs, something that wouldn't have been allowed under the CBA if he had signed his entry-level deal. In 23 games for Penn St. this year, the 21-year-old center notched seven goals and 20 helpers. He figures to spend some time developing in the minors before getting a real shot at an NHL roster spot.

Charlie Cerrato
Carolina Hurricanes
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