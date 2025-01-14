Charlie Coyle Injury: Availability in question Tuesday

Coyle (illness) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Coyle has yet to miss a game this season. If the right-shot center is unable to suit up against the Lightning, Matthew Poitras, who was recalled from AHL Providence on Tuesday, would draw into the lineup. Coyle has chipped in 10 goals and 14 points through 45 appearances this season.