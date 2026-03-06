Charlie Coyle headshot

Charlie Coyle Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Coyle will not be in the lineup against Utah on Saturday with an undisclosed injury, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Coyle is not expected to be sidelined long-term and could return as early as Monday's matchup with the Kings. Over his last 11 contests, the Massachusetts native has produced six goals and 11 assists, including five multi-point performances.

Charlie Coyle
Columbus Blue Jackets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Coyle
