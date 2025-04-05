Charlie Coyle News: Bags apple in loss

Coyle notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Blues.

Coyle has four points over his last two games after being limited to two helpers over his first 13 contests with the Avalanche. He's seeing a larger power-play role in the absences of Martin Necas (upper body) and Jonathan Drouin (lower body). The 33-year-old Coyle is up to 28 points, 105 shots on net, 106 hits, 59 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 79 appearances between the Avalanche and the Bruins, so he's still a bit of a risky bet for offense.