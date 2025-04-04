Charlie Coyle News: Breaks out with three points

Coyle produced a goal and two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

It was Coyle's first multi-point performance in a Colorado jersey, snapping a slump that had seen him manage just two assists in 13 games since joining the team. On the season, the 33-year-old has 16 goals and 27 points in 78 appearances between the Avs and Bruins, putting him on track to finish below 40 points over a full campaign for the first time since 2019-20.