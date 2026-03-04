Charlie Coyle News: Buries game-winner Tuesday

Coyle scored a goal on six shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Coyle was right in the mix at the net front on multiple scoring plays. In the end, he came away with just one goal, but it was the game-winner at 6:07 of the third period, snapping his six-game goal drought. During that span, he still had six assists, and he's earned six goals and 10 helpers across his last 10 outings. Coyle is up to 16 goals, 46 points, 108 shots on net, 81 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 60 appearances, offering plenty of all-around upside even in a third-line role.