Charlie Coyle News: Dishes pair of assists

Coyle logged two assists, including one on the power play, and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Coyle had a hand in goals by Valeri Nichushkin and Jimmy Vesey in this contest. Over the last three games, Coyle has a goal and five assists, a sudden burst of offense for a player who has struggled to consistently get on the scoresheet throughout the campaign. He's at 30 points, 106 shots on net, 108 hits, 60 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 80 appearances between the Avalanche and the Bruins this season, though he's been a better fit since a deadline deal sent him to Colorado.