Charlie Coyle News: Fills empty cage

Coyle scored a shorthanded empty-net goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Coyle snapped his six-game point drought with a critical insurance goal -- the Penguins scored once after the empty-netter but weren't able to pull even. This was Coyle's 14th goal of the season, two of which have been game-winners. The forward has added seven assists, 89 shots on net, 89 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 61 appearances.