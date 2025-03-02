Fantasy Hockey
Charlie Coyle News: Fills empty cage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Coyle scored a shorthanded empty-net goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Coyle snapped his six-game point drought with a critical insurance goal -- the Penguins scored once after the empty-netter but weren't able to pull even. This was Coyle's 14th goal of the season, two of which have been game-winners. The forward has added seven assists, 89 shots on net, 89 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 61 appearances.

Charlie Coyle
Boston Bruins
