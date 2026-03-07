Charlie Coyle News: Good to play Saturday
Contrary to an earlier report, Coyle (undisclosed) will be available to play against Utah on Saturday, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Coyle was on the ice for Saturday's morning skate and is poised to play against the Mammoth. He has registered 16 goals, 47 points, 111 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 81 hits across 61 appearances this season.
