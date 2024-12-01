Charlie Coyle News: Joins the party in win

Coyle scored two goals on three shots, recorded one block and added one hit in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Coyle was part of the first-period fun when Boston scored three times within 70 seconds. His was the third of that trio. Coyle eventually controlled a loose rebound and scored on a backhander while facing away from the net. He later took advantage of lax backchecking and deked Montreal's Cayden Primeau early in the third to given Boston a 5-1 lead. Coyle's been one of several Bruins in a scoring slumber, but he now has three goals in the last two games.