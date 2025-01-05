Charlie Coyle News: Lends helper in loss

Coyle notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Coyle ended a three-game slump with the helper. He hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in more than three consecutive contests this season, which has made Coyle somewhat of a disappointment in fantasy following his 60-point 2023-24 campaign. He's at 10 goals, four assists, 59 shots on net, 57 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 41 outings in 2024-25 while maintaining a middle-six role.