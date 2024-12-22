Charlie Coyle News: Lights lamp Saturday

Coyle scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

This tally ended Coyle's eight-game goal drought, during which he had just one assist. The 32-year-old has mostly served as a third-line center in 2024-25, but he was moved up to right wing on the top line for Saturday's contest. Coyle has eight goals, two assists, 46 shots on net, 54 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 35 appearances. If he sticks in the top six, it could unlock more offense in his game.