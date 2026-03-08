Charlie Coyle headshot

Charlie Coyle News: Logs two helpers in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Coyle notched two assists, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Coyle wasn't initially expected to play Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, but he made enough progress to suit up. He extended his point streak to five games (one goal, six assists), though his ice time was down at 14:58, which was the first time he's been under 15 minutes since Jan. 3. The 34-year-old is up to 49 points, 113 shots on net, 83 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 62 contests. If the injury doesn't sideline him, Coyle has a good chance at getting back to the 60-point mark this season.

Charlie Coyle
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Coyle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Coyle See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
9 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
33 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 31
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
36 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
37 days ago