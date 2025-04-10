Charlie Coyle News: Registers helper Thursday

Coyle logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Coyle remains hot on offense with a goal and six assists over his last four games. It's a sudden surge of offense, which corresponds to a larger power-play role while the Avalanche navigate a rough patch of injuries. The center is at 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists), 108 shots on net, 108 hits, 60 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 81 appearances between Colorado and Boston this season.