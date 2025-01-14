Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charlie Coyle headshot

Charlie Coyle News: Slated to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Coyle (illness) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Lightning, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Coyle was deemed a game-time decision earlier in the day but looks fine to play. The 32-year-old is likely to play in his usual third-line role. Oliver Wahlstrom is projected to come out of the lineup Tuesday while Matthew Poitras will also suit up after his call-up earlier in the day.

Charlie Coyle
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now