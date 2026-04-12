Charlie Coyle News: Snaps scoring drought
Coyle scored two goals, including one on the power play, and took six shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.
Coyle had gone pointless in his previous five appearances, but he bounced back admirably here and posted a big game to lift the Blue Jackets to victory. This two-goal performance allowed Coyle to reach the 20-goal plateau just for the third time in his career -- and first since the 2023-24 campaign, when he had 25 goals across 82 regular-season contests with the Bruins. The Blue Jackets have two games left in the schedule, but Coyle is just two points away from matching his career-best mark in that category, which was the aforementioned season with Boston.
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