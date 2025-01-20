Charlie Coyle News: Stars in Monday's victory

Coyle produced two goals, one assist and four shots on net in a 6-3 win over San Jose on Monday.

Coyle earned all three points in the third period to help the Bruins overcome a 3-2 deficit. He got the game-winner at the 14:11 mark of the final frame. Coyle didn't have a goal in 10 outings entering Monday's matchup. He had only two assists and nine shots on net during that span. Thanks to Monday's offensive outburst, Coyle has 12 tallies and 18 points through 48 appearances this season.