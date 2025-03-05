Charlie Coyle News: Tallies again Tuesday

Coyle scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Coyle opened the scoring at 4:25 of the first period. It's his second goal over three games in March, which is already better than the one goal he had across seven outings in February. The 33-year-old forward is up to 15 goals, 22 points, 92 shots on net, 91 hits and a minus-14 rating through 63 contests in a disappointing campaign for himself and the Bruins as a whole.