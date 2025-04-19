Charlie Coyle News: Tallies late in Game 1 win

Coyle scored a goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Coyle scored 11 seconds after Nathan MacKinnon put away an empty-netter. The 33-year-old Coyle enters the postseason as the Avalanche's third-line center, though a spot on the second power-play unit should help his offense. The center had 35 points (17 goals, 18 helpers) over 83 regular-season appearances between Colorado and Boston, though he earned 13 of those points in 19 games with the Avalanche. He can still be impactful in a depth role.