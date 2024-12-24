Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charlie Coyle headshot

Charlie Coyle News: Tallies two points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Coyle registered a goal, an assist, a plus-3 rating and three shots during Monday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Coyle has points in consecutive games and paid instant dividends after being moved to the top line alongside Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm. With David Pastrnak (upper body) uncertain for Friday's action, the Bruins will need Coyle to keep distancing himself from an anemic start to the season that saw him produce just seven goals and nine points in the first 34 games.

Charlie Coyle
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now