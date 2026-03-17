Charlie Coyle headshot

Charlie Coyle News: Ties NHL-career high in points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Coyle had a goal and three assists in a 5-1 win over Carolina on Tuesday.

Coyle's four points tied an NHL-career high. His goal, which came on the power play late in the first period, stood as the game winner. He also set up a goal on the power power play Coyle continues to pace toward a career season. He has 17 goals, 38 assists, 121 shots, 87 hits and 11 power-play points in 67 games. Coyle's best season ever came in Boston in 2023-24 when he put up 25 goals, 35 assists, 11 power-play points and 147 shots.

Charlie Coyle
Columbus Blue Jackets
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