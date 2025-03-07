Charlie Coyle News: Traded to Colorado

Coyle was traded to Colorado from Boston along with a 2026 fifth-round pick for Casey Mittelstadt, Will Zellers and a conditional 2025 second-round selection, Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period reports Friday.

Coyle will likely slot into the third spot at center with Nathan MacKinnon and Brock Nelson at the top two spots. Coyle has 15 goals, seven assists, 93 hits and 49 blocked shots across 64 games this season.