Charlie Lindgren Injury: Exits Friday's game

Lindgren (upper body) won't return to Friday's game versus the Canadiens.

Lindgren suffered the injury in a collision, and while he initially stayed in the game, he later exited in the second period. Lindgren stopped all nine shots he faced prior to his exit, but the Capitals couldn't maintain a 1-0 lead after he left the contest, so he won't end up with a decision on his record. If Lindgren ultimately misses time, Logan Thompson would likely serve as a full-time starter in his absence.