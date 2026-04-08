Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren Injury: Not suiting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 4:25pm

Lindgren (upper body) won't be in uniform for Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren took a maintenance day Tuesday, and he will be out of the lineup for at least a game. It's not yet clear whether Lindgren will be able to suit up in either game of the Capitals' home-and-home set versus the Penguins this weekend.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Lindgren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Lindgren See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
31 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
39 days ago