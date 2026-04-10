Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Lindgren (upper body) partook in a full practice Friday and is questionable for Saturday's tilt in Pittsburgh, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Lindgren was pummeled Sunday, allowing eight goals on 33 shots in an 8-1 loss to the Rangers. It was his first action since March 12 and the netminder was not in uniform Wednesday against the Maple Leafs. Head coach Spencer Carbary said Friday that Lindgren was still day-to-day. He is 9-8-2 with a 3.52 GAA and an .879 save percentage across 21 games this season.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
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