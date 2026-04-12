Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren Injury: Still day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Lindgren (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's home matchup against Pittsburgh, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren is still day-to-day and will miss his third straight game. He has posted a 9-8-3 record with one shutout, a 3.52 GAA and an .879 save percentage in 21 appearances this season. Clay Stevenson will be Logan Thompson's backup against the Penguins on Sunday.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
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