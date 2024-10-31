Charlie Lindgren News: Beats former team

Lindgren stopped 13 of 16 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Lindgren didn't see a lot of volume but allowed three goals for the second straight contest. He's rocking an .838 save percentages in his last two starts, but managed sneak away with win over his former club. The Capitals and Lindgren are back in action Saturday against the Blue Jackets, who have won two consecutive and sit eighth in the Eastern Conference but will be coming off a back-to-back.