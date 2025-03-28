Charlie Lindgren News: Concedes three tallies in loss

Lindgren stopped 17 of 20 shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Lindgren's outing started strong, but he ended up allowing a pair of goals in the second period, which would be enough for the Wild to grab the win. Overall, the 31-year-old netminder has a 16-12-3 record with a 2.65 GAA and an .897 save percentage. Since the beginning of March, Lindgren has gone 3-2-0 with a .903 save percentage in five starts. Washington's top netminder Logan Thompson is likely slated for the majority of starts as the Capitals look to secure the highest seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning Lindgren has varying value in fantasy for the rest of the season. More specifically, Lindgren is best used as a streaming option in the fantasy playoffs but has heightened value against struggling offenses.