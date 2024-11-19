Fantasy Hockey
Charlie Lindgren

Charlie Lindgren News: Cruises to win Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Lindgren stopped 24 of 26 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over Utah.

Lindgren has won his last two starts, stopping a combined 41 of 45 shots in that span. Lindgren has been alternating with Logan Thompson between the Capitals' pipes, and there's no indication of that changing any time soon. In four November appearances, Lindgren has gone 2-2-0 with a 2.54 GAA and a .917 save percentage.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
