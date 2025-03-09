Fantasy Hockey
Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren News: Defending crease Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Lindgren will protect the home net against Seattle on Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Lindgren is coming off a 15-save effort in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers. He has won three of his last four outings despite surrendering 12 goals on 82 shots. He has a 14-10-3 record with one shutout, a 2.66 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. Seattle is tied for 14th in the league with 2.95 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
