Charlie Lindgren News: Defending crease Sunday

Lindgren will protect the home net against Seattle on Sunday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Lindgren is coming off a 15-save effort in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers. He has won three of his last four outings despite surrendering 12 goals on 82 shots. He has a 14-10-3 record with one shutout, a 2.66 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. Seattle is tied for 14th in the league with 2.95 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.