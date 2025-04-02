Fantasy Hockey
Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren News: Earns win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Lindgren stopped 21 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Lindgren continues to rotate with Logan Thompson between the pipes for the Capitals, and he continues to respond whenever he's called upon duty. He's gone 3-2-0 with a 2.62 GAA and a .901 save percentage over his last five appearances, but the fact that he's posted a save percentage below .890 in three of those outings could be concerning for fantasy managers who trust in Lindgren as a streaming option.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
