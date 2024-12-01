Charlie Lindgren News: Escapes Jersey with seventh win

Lindgren made 22 saves in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Devils.

Washington led 4-2 heading into the third period, but New Jersey dominated a wild final frame and Lindgren did just enough to come away with the victory. While the five goals allowed were a season high for the 30-year-old netminder, Lindgren has still won four of his last five starts. On the season, he sports a 7-5-0 record in 12 outings with a 2.95 GAA and .890 save percentage.