Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren News: Facing Blue Jackets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Lindgren will patrol the home crease against Columbus on Sunday, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Lindgren will get the second half of Washington's back-to-back after Hunter Shepard played in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Blue Jackets. The 31-year-old Lindgren has a 19-13-3 record with one shutout, a 2.74 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 37 appearances this season. Columbus sits 10th in the league with 3.22 goals per game in 2024-25.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
