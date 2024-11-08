Fantasy Hockey
Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren News: Facing Penguins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Lindgren will be between the home pipes versus Pittsburgh on Friday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

The Capitals have been alternating Lindgren and Logan Thompson all season and it's Lindgren's turn Friday. The 30-year-old netminder is 3-3-0 with a 2.70 GAA and an .896 save percentage in six starts this season. He will face a tired Pittsburgh team that dropped a 5-1 decision to Carolina on Thursday.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
