Charlie Lindgren

Charlie Lindgren News: Falls to Carolina on Sunday

RotoWire Staff

November 4, 2024

Lindgren made 41 saves on 44 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes. Carolina's final goal was scored into an empty net.

Lindgren performed admirably to keep the game competitive, but the Caps were thoroughly outplayed by Carolina in the loss. The Minnesota native has allowed nine goals over his last three appearances while being tagged with two losses during that span. Lindgren sports a 3-3-0 record, .896 save percentage and 2.70 GAA through six outings.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
