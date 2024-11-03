Charlie Lindgren News: Falls to Carolina Sunday

Lindgren made 41 saves on 44 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Lindgren performed admirably with his 40-plus save effort, but the Caps were thoroughly outplayed by Carolina in the loss. The Minnesota native has allowed nine goals over his last three appearances while being tagged with two losses during that span. Lindgren is sporting a 3-3-0 record, .896 save percentage and 2.70 GAA through six outings.