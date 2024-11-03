Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren News: Falls to Carolina Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Lindgren made 41 saves on 44 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Lindgren performed admirably with his 40-plus save effort, but the Caps were thoroughly outplayed by Carolina in the loss. The Minnesota native has allowed nine goals over his last three appearances while being tagged with two losses during that span. Lindgren is sporting a 3-3-0 record, .896 save percentage and 2.70 GAA through six outings.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now