Charlie Lindgren News: First goalie off Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Lindgren was the first goalie to leave the ice Friday, Mark Masters of TSN reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road versus Toronto.

Lindgren continues to split the workload with Logan Thompson, having featured in five of the Caps' previous 10 outings. In those appearances, the 30-year-old Lindgren went 4-1-0 with a 3.22 GAA and .880 save percentage. As long as the timeshare continues to work for Washington, looks for the duo to keep splitting the starts, which points to Thompson getting the nod on the road versus Montreal on Saturday.

