Charlie Lindgren News: First off ice Saturday
Lindgren is slated to guard the home goal versus New Jersey on Saturday after being the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.
Lindgren has won his last two starts, allowing four goals on only 45 shots in victories over Colorado and Utah. Lindgren is 5-4-0 with a 2.59 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 2024-25. The Devils rank eighth in the league with 3.45 goals per game.
