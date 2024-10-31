Charlie Lindgren News: First off ice Thursday

Lindgren was the first goaltender off the ice at practice, according to Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network, as is slated to get the home start versus Montreal on Thursday.

The Capitals have not allowed many shots in Lindgren's four starts, as he is seeing an average of 23.75 shots per game. Lindgren is 2-2-0 with a 2.52 GAA and an .895 save percentage this season. The Canadiens have found the back of the net 29 times in 10 games.