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Charlie Lindgren News: First start since March 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 8:38pm

Lindgren will get the start Sunday against the Rangers, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

It's the first start in nearly a month for Lindgren, who hasn't seen action since March 12. Logan Thompson has started 10 straight games, but the Capitals haven't seen any back-to-backs over that time. With Sunday being the second leg of a back-to-back, Lindgren returns to the crease. The 32-year-old already has a pair of victories this season over the Rangers, who rank 24th in the NHL at 2.83 goals per game.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
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