Charlie Lindgren News: Gets short straw Saturday

Lindgren made 18 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was outstanding at the other end of the ice, and Lindgren ended up with the short straw and no help in a loss. The 30-year-old Lindgren and Logan Thompson are rolling a platoon, alternating starts in the Washington net. Lindgren is 2-2-0 with a 2.52 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Washington has played better than expected this season, making Lindgren a helpful fantasy netminder.