Charlie Lindgren News: Gives up four goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Lindgren stopped 19 of 23 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens. The other two goals were empty-netters.

Lindgren was beaten twice in the first frame and twice more in the second. By the time Montreal added a fifth goal, he was already on the bench while the Capitals were trying to find a late equalizer. This was Lindgren's first appearance since Jan. 29, when he earned the win in a 4-3 victory over the Red Wings after stopping 18 of 21 shots. He's firmly entrenched as the backup behind Logan Thompson, so he's expected to see minimal playing time in the foreseeable future.

