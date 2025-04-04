Fantasy Hockey
Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren News: Gives up three goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Lindgren stopped 19 of 22 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Lindgren has allowed either two or three goals in eight straight outings, going 5-2-0 in that span. The Blackhawks scored all three of their goals in the first two periods before the Capitals took over in the third in a game that saw Alex Ovechkin pull even with Wayne Gretzky atop the all-time goals list. Lindgren was able to improve to 18-12-3 despite a fairly mediocre outing. He's added a 2.67 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 35 appearances this season. Lindgren will likely operate as the Capitals' No. 1 goalie until Logan Thompson (upper body) is able to return. The Capitals visit the Islanders on Sunday.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
