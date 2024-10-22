Charlie Lindgren News: Grounds Flyers

Lindgren stopped 17 of 18 shots faced during Tuesday's 4-1 road win over the Flyers.

Lindgren has allowed three goals over his last two starts after being saddled with a loss in Washington's home opener Oct. 12. The 30-year-old is worth starting whenever he gets the call behind the streaking Capitals, but backup Logan Thompson is expected to get a fair amount of starts in the early going, so Lindgren has yet to secure the kind of workload that would make him a top-tier fantasy netminder.