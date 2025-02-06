Charlie Lindgren News: Grounds Flyers with strong effort

Lindgren notched a win Thursday with a 19-save performance against the Flyers. The final score was 4-3.

Lindgren was sharp, handing the Flyers their seventh loss in eight games. He was beaten twice by Matvei Michkov, and Tyson Foerster put a power-play snipe past him. Lindgren is 2-1-1 with one shutout, 10 goals allowed and a .903 save percentage in four starts since his upper-body injury. He and Logan Thompson have been time-sharing starts since his return from injury, and that will likely continue even with Thompson's recent contract extension (six years, $35.1 million with a $5.85 AAV).