Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren News: Guarding cage against Kraken

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Lindgren will patrol the crease on the road versus Seattle on Thursday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Lindgren will make his first appearance in the crease since Jan. 10 against the Habs when he suffered an upper-body injury. The netminder is currently stuck in a four-game losing streak during which he posted a 3.16 GAA. Barring any setbacks, Lindgren could work his way into a split share, something the duo managed well for most of the season.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
