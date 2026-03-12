Charlie Lindgren headshot

Charlie Lindgren News: Guarding goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Lindgren will protect the road goal versus the Sabres on Thursday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Lindgren is set for the second half of the back-to-back after Logan Thompson took the loss Wednesday versus the Flyers. Lindgren will be making just his second start since the Olympic break. He allowed four goals on 23 shots versus the Canadiens on Feb. 28, and a tough matchup against the Sabres doesn't bode well for Lindgren turning things around.

Charlie Lindgren
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Lindgren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Lindgren See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
18 days ago