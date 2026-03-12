Charlie Lindgren News: Guarding goal Thursday
Lindgren will protect the road goal versus the Sabres on Thursday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Lindgren is set for the second half of the back-to-back after Logan Thompson took the loss Wednesday versus the Flyers. Lindgren will be making just his second start since the Olympic break. He allowed four goals on 23 shots versus the Canadiens on Feb. 28, and a tough matchup against the Sabres doesn't bode well for Lindgren turning things around.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Lindgren See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout4 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2812 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2812 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 2713 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Charlie Lindgren See More