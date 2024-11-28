Charlie Lindgren News: Hangs on for sixth win

Lindgren turned aside 24 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Lightning.

The veteran netminder was nearly the goat for the Capitals on the night -- with the score tied 3-3 midway through the third period, Lindgren left his crease to handle a dump-in and inadvertently backhanded the puck into his own net when he tried to get it out of harm's way. Washington bailed him out though, as tallies by John Carlson and Tom Wilson sealed the win. Lindgren hadn't given up more than three goals in a game since Oct. 12, and on the season he's 6-5-0 in 11 starts with a 2.76 GAA and .897 save percentage.