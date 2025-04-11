Charlie Lindgren News: Holds on in shootout win

Lindgren saved 30 of 34 shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

Despite allowing the first and last two goals in regulation, Lindgren was able to hang on in the extra period and shootout for the win. With Thursday's victory, the 31-year-old netminder is up to a 19-13-3 record with a 2.74 GAA and an .893 save percentage. While his overall performance has been a step down from a season ago, Lindgren is getting hot at the right time for the Capitals by winning three of his last four starts. With Logan Thompson temporarily sidelined with an upper-body injury, Lindgren may pick up a few more starts before the end of the regular season, boosting his value in fantasy leagues. His next opportunity to guard the crease is Saturday at Columbus.